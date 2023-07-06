For more than 35 years Bruce Satterfield served the people of Dalton as a member of the city's fire department. He retired as fire chief six years ago, but his service to the community continues.
“Many people know how Bruce has given to the community during his time as the fire chief as he valued the training and education of their department, but I’m not sure how many people realize that he continues to give to the community in his retirement," said Amy Hartline, the executive director of Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful.
Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful is a local nonprofit that, as its website notes, focuses on volunteer “activities that promote litter prevention, beautification, sustainability and water protection.”
"Bruce uses his patience, leadership and organization in the Dalton Rotary Club to bring up the organization," Hartline said. "He has served as club administrator for many years. He has been instrumental in ensuring the club runs smoothly, which helps it make a bigger difference in the community and beyond by projects such as local scholarships, first responder recognition and the Conasauga River Watershed Clean-Up.”
The Clean-Up is an annual event sponsored by Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful in which volunteers pick up trash and litter from the Conasauga River, Dalton's main source of drinking water, and its tributaries.
For his efforts to make the Greater Dalton area a better place, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Bruce Satterfield Citizen of the Week.
