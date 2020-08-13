Citizen of the Week: Carlos Lopez

As the Dalton Public Schools operations department obtains, sorts and delivers equipment and products to help protect students and staff from the new coronavirus (COVID-19) while also completing other summer projects, "all of my guys are giving so much of themselves, so it's hard to point out one, but, lately, I've been seeing Carlos Lopez always in the thick of everything," said Rusty Lount, director of operations.
Lopez, a member of the construction crew, "has been with us about a year, and he's an excellent worker (who) I have so many good things to say about," Lount said. "Wherever there's a need, he comes along and takes care of it."
"We normally do 20-30 projects in the summer, and this year it feels like we've done 10 times that, but he's jumped right in," Lount said. "You don't have to tell him; he just grabs ahold of it."
Recently, "we had a lot of personal protective equipment (PPE) delivered, and he stayed late to help unload the truck, sort everything, and get it where it needed to be," Lount said. "Sometimes, in this job, things get complicated, and there's an extra burden put on your shoulders, but he never complains."
His positive demeanor is among the best attributes Lopez brings to work each day.
"He's a great guy with a really excellent attitude," Lount said. "He's always happy, super friendly, and has a smile on his face."
"I count on every one of my guys to be self-starters, and it's nice to have guys you can really, really rely on," including Lopez, who "is outstanding," Lount said. "He's done extremely well."
For his eagerness to jump in wherever there is a need and his willingness to finish those tasks however arduous and time consuming they may be, the Daily Citizen-News names Carlos Lopez Citizen of the Week.
