Citizen of the Week Carol Ettinger is a 'jack of all trades'

Dalton's Greater Works founder and President Robert Hill calls Carol Ettinger "a real go-getter."
"She does anything that we ask her to do, and a lot of times, we don't even have to ask," he said. "She sees something that needs to be done and just does it."
Founded in 1996, Dalton's Greater Works provides services to the homeless and indigent in the community, including a food pantry and a clothing "store" where those in need can get clothing. Hill said Ettinger has a "real passion" for that work.
"She came to us about two years ago and said she wanted to give back to the community and offered to help us," hill said.
Hill calls Ettinger a "jack of all trades" who helps out in numerous ways, but he said her main focus is the clothing "store."
"She collects donations, makes sure we can use them and sorts them," he said. "When people in need come in looking for something, she helps them find things in the right size."
Hill estimates that Ettinger, who is retired, volunteers about 25 to 30 hours a week.
"We trust her, and she has a key," he said. "A lot of times I'll come by after we've closed, and she'll be here sorting clothes. She's often so busy when we are open that she doesn't have time to do that."
For her efforts to help Dalton's Greater Works serve those in need, the Daily Citizen-News names Carol Ettinger Citizen of the Week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.