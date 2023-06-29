Carolyn Bray has been volunteering as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) since she completed training in June 2022. As a CASA, Bray is an advocate assigned by Juvenile Court to represent the best interests of children in the foster care system.
"In her first year as a CASA, Carolyn took on the steep learning curve of year one with absolute diligence in every detail," said Chelsea DeWaters, Murray/Whitfield CASA program manager for the Family Support Council.
"In April 2023, she earned one of the CASA program's awards of excellence for her consistent response of 'I'll get it done' to every challenge presented," said DeWaters. "She leaves no stone unturned in her dedication to meeting each and every need of the children in foster care to whom she is assigned."
"Carolyn's task is to learn everything about their stories, their families, their foster placements, their feelings and opinions, and their unique needs," said DeWaters. "Carolyn approaches everyone involved in her foster care cases with respect and kindness, and no detail is too small for her to investigate and carefully consider as she works to help families towards the best outcomes possible in very complex and difficult circumstances."
For her compassion and care, courage to learn new things and tackle new challenges, attentiveness to the significance of even the smallest details and personal time and energy spent to care for our neighbors and build a brighter, stronger community, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Carolyn Bray Citizen of the Week.
