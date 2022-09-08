Cecelia Hernandez has been a huge supporter of Roan School for years, according to Roan Principal Anne Fetzer.
“Both of her children (Eduardo and Estefany), who are now at Hammond Creek Middle School, attended Roan,” Fetzer said. “Over the years she has assisted her son and daughter’s homeroom teachers, helped organize special activities and attended school-wide events.”
Hernandez helped with a Hispanic Heritage Celebration when her son was in the third grade and enlisted her children to perform an authentic Latino dance, Fetzer said.
She also designed and installed decorations for the Summer Transition Program (STP) end-of-year celebration. STP is a program sponsored by Bright from the Start, which oversees Georgia’s prekindergarten program, for rising pre-k and kindergarten students who meet certain criteria to help better prepare them for school. The end-of-year program is similar to a graduation. Students receive a certificate of completion and perform songs for the audience.
“Even now, though her children are no longer at Roan, she continues to volunteer her time to help teachers prepare for our new phonics curriculum by spending hours prepping decodable books,” said Fetzer. “Cecelia works tirelessly to support Roan and Dalton Public Schools.”
For her efforts to promote learning and inclusion at Roan School, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Cecelia Hernandez Citizen of the Week.
