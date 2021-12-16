Citizen of the Week: Charlie Roach has instilled a feeling of family within the Middle Class Society car club and the community

On Sunday at 2 p.m., members of the Dalton-based Middle Class Society car club will visit the residents of Quinton Memorial Health and Rehabilitation to share holiday cheer, an effort organized by the car club's president, Charlie Roach.
It "wouldn't be possible without (Roach) putting this together," said Cory Stokes, also a member of the club. "We're going to decorate cookies with the residents, sing Christmas carols and just let them have a really good time."
The club even bought Christmas presents for 16 residents who don't have living family members or don't have family members who are able to visit them this holiday season, Stokes said.
"Not enough people think about (those) in nursing homes, but they get lonely," especially during the holiday season, "and we want to make sure they know somebody out here still cares."
"Even if they just want to sit and talk, we'll do that," he said. "Seeing them light up and smile, that's all that matters."
As president, Roach has dedicated the club to giving back in the area, as "everything we make goes right back into the community," Stokes said. "We've already donated clothes to" local homeless shelters, and "we hope to make this (holiday visit to Quinton) a yearly thing."
Roach has instilled a feeling of family, not only within the club but in the community, Stokes said.
"Treating everybody like family is what we're about."
For his efforts to focus the Middle Class Society car club on local community service, the Daily Citizen-News names Charlie Roach Citizen of the Week.
