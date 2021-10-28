Citizen of the Week: Cheryl Phipps is 'tireless in her efforts to help improve the community'

Since it began 27 years ago, the annual Conasauga River Watershed Cleanup has removed some 127 tons of garbage and debris from the Conasauga River and its tributaries.
Dalton resident Cheryl Phipps has played a key role in this effort.
"Cheryl has volunteered as a site coordinator for nearly every one of the 27 annual Conasauga River Watershed Cleanups," said Dalton State College biology professor John Lugthart, one of the organizers of the event.
"Whether it was a cold, wet or a warm, sunny Saturday morning, Cheryl has been there to set things up, register volunteers and keep things running smoothly," he said. "For many years Cheryl was a member and chair of what was then called Dalton-Whitfield Clean and Beautiful Commission and later Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful. In that role she helped organize events such as the annual Christmas tree recycling event and the Adopt-A-Mile (road cleanup) program."
Phipps works to make Dalton a better place in many ways.
“Cheryl Phipps is tireless in her efforts to help improve the community and is involved in more organizations than I’m sure I even know of," said Amy Hartline, executive director of Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful. "I’ve been happy to work with her through many environmental efforts including cleanups, the annual Conasauga Watershed Cleanup, Trash Dash, and through her being an organizer of Ecumenical Earth Day."
Phipps is also active in the Dalton-Whitfield NAACP and the American Legion Auxiliary.
"She clearly cares about each person here in the community and it is refreshing to see someone excited to put in this much effort and love into Dalton," said Hartline.
For her efforts to make Dalton a cleaner and better place, the Daily Citizen-News names Cheryl Phipps Citizen of the Week.
