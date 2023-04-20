Chris Hester has a passion for the environment, particularly local waterways, according to colleagues.
Hester is the stormwater engineer and erosion inspector for Whitfield County.
“Chris is so kind, and you can tell working with him that he really cares about this community," said Amy Hartline, executive director of Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful. "He isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty with work and always helps out at the yearly Conasauga River Watershed Cleanup. Anytime we need Chris’ expertise, like for our recent River Art Exhibit and panel, he is great at doing everything he can to help.”
Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful is a local nonprofit that, as its website notes, focuses on volunteer “activities that promote litter prevention, beautification, sustainability and water protection.”
County Engineer Kent Benson, Hester's supervisor, said Hester handles stormwater and erosion control for new developments for both the county and the city of Dalton. He said Hester developed an electronic filing system that streamlines permit filing for developers and is especially helpful for out-of-town developers.
Steve Bratton, the county's roads superintendent, said he admires Hester's devotion to the environment.
"He is the point of contact with the (Georgia) Environmental Protection Division and the (U.S) Environmental Protection Agency and the bureaucracy," Bratton said. "There's a tremendous amount of paperwork involved in that, and he has to stay on top of all of it."
For his efforts to keep Whitfield County clean and to keep its waterways free from pollution, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Chris Hester Citizen of the Week.
