Many Dalton residents know Dr. Chris Stearns for his compassionate care of their pets at Dalton Animal Care. But Stearns’ commitment to the environment is as strong as his devotion to animal welfare. He is chairman of Dalton’s Tree Board, which helps plant and maintain trees on city property.
Stearns has served on the Tree Board for some 17 years.
More recently, he has joined the Resilient Communities project, a group of citizens working to help the city plan for the increasing effects of climate change and other environmental challenges.
“In addition to his valuable contributions to the Resilient Communities project, over the last year Chris has committed a great deal of time and energy to the development of a new hiking trail, the Ridge Trail, on the Dalton State campus,” said John Lugthart, a member of the Resilient Communities project and a professor of biology at Dalton State College. “Like a shot of adrenaline, Chris’ efforts have propelled this project forward. This new addition to the Roadrunner Trail System will be a wonderful educational and recreational asset for both our college and community.”
Amy Hartline, executive director of Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful, got to know Stearns through her involvement with the Resilient Communities project.
“He was great at adding insight and passion for the community into the group,” she said.
Stearns has also long been an advocate for those with dementia and their family members. He has served on the board of the Alzheimer’s Association Georgia Chapter for several years.
“Chris doesn’t shy away from being busy and this community is better for it,” said Hartline.
For his many efforts to improve our community, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Chris Stearns Citizen of the Week.
