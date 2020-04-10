Citizen of the Week: Cindy Johnson

Cindy Johnson has spent most of her life advocating on behalf of child welfare, and she's now been nominated for a statewide award for those efforts.
Johnson, special assistant attorney general for the Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) in Whitfield and Murray counties, is the community's 2020 nominee for the Chief Justice P. Harris Hines Award, named in honor of former Supreme Court of Georgia Chief Justice P. Harris Hines and sponsored by the Supreme Court’s Committee on Justice for Children and the Georgia Office of the Child Advocate, according to Chelsea DeWaters, Murray/Whitfield Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program manager for the Family Support Council. The award is given annually to one attorney in the state for outstanding work on behalf of children in dependency proceedings.
"Johnson has served this community with dedication and passion for 36 years," DeWaters said. "She began representing the Division of Family and Children Services in 1990, in both Whitfield and Murray counties, and has been a lifelong advocate and champion for the children of this community."
DeWaters has worked with Johnson for several years, and she called her a fierce advocate for children who is determined to do "everything she can to achieve the best outcomes for children in Juvenile Court."
"She's just a wonderful person" for this particular position, because Johnson listens adroitly and is able to consider all perspectives, DeWaters said. "Anyone who is good at taking all voices into account and facilitating collaboration is an asset."
Johnson is also a leader in her department, "which I've really appreciated," DeWaters said. Furthermore, "this can be a thankless job," so Johnson's longevity is a testament to her "commitment to our community."
For her decades of devotion to the welfare of children, the Daily Citizen-News names Cindy Johnson Citizen of the Week.
