For the past two years Conner Hammontree has taken part in the Principal for a Day challenge at Westwood School. The challenge is an event hosted by Dalton Public Schools that allows the student at each school who picks up the most litter to serve as honorary principal for a day.
Hammontree “has picked up 210 pounds of litter from places like Houston Valley Road and the Raisin Woods Mountain Bike Park,” said Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful Executive Director Amy Hartline. Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful coordinates the challenge.
“Our Principal for a Day challenge was started in April of 2021 to help encourage students to help clean up our community,” Hartline said. “He (Hammontree) has really embraced this challenge and he is one of our volunteers that has picked up the most during this period in the spring. He isn’t just doing this for a prize at the end, but to take care of the area around him. He even got his brother, Carson, inspired to join in this past year.”
Westwood Principal Scott Ehlers said Conner Hammontree “is an outstanding young man. He is very friendly and outgoing. He loves to help other students. He keeps me updated on his trash pickup. Conner is willing to help out with whatever is needed.”
For his efforts to keep Dalton and Whitfield County litter free, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Conner Hammontree Citizen of the Week.
