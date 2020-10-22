Citizen of the Week: Corey Creek

Corey Creek, a junior at Dalton State College, took the lessons he learned in his labor and organ trafficking class this summer to heart, launching a social media campaign to raise awareness about human trafficking.
While Hashtag Wear Blue Day, which is meant to draw attention to the problem of human trafficking, is Jan. 11, Natalie Johnson, an associate professor of criminal justice at Dalton State, turned July 11 and Oct. 11 into Wear Blue days for her classes, too, in order to give those students an opportunity to engage, she said. Creek did a social media countdown to July 11 and encouraged people to message him for more information.
Almost nobody in Johnson's summer course did as much for Wear Blue Day as Creek, and "that was really impressive to me," Johnson said. "The passion is there with him; you can see it and feel it."
This fall, Creek has turned his social media attention to the issue of domestic violence, and October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Johnson said. During a Wear Purple Day this week in her class, "he came decked out in purple."
Creek, who is majoring in psychology with a criminal justice minor, was a participant in the Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event earlier this month at the college, even sporting decorative footwear for the mile journey, she said. Walk a Mile in Her Shoes raises awareness of the scourge of domestic violence as well as funds for services that help those impacted by domestic violence.
Creek is also a member of Dalton State's criminal justice fraternity, Lambda Alpha Epsilon, and he'll be part of a human trafficking panel discussion at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at the college, Johnson said. "I asked him" to be the student representative, as it's "rare to see" a student so passionate about the issue.
Creek "caught my attention" this spring, when he attended presentations from a pair of guest speakers Johnson brought to the college, she said. He did so "all on his own; nobody was making him do that."
Then, in her online labor and organ trafficking class this summer, which was four days a week for four weeks, he distinguished himself with heartfelt, thoughtful journal entries, she said.
"They had to write a reflection after each class, and his really stood out," she said.
He has continued to impress Johnson in her sex trafficking class this fall with his incisive questions, she said, noting, "He's very inquisitive."
For his efforts to raise awareness about human trafficking, domestic violence and similar societal ills, the Daily Citizen-News names Corey Creek Citizen of the Week.
