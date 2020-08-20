Citizen of the Week: Courtney Taylor

Blue Ridge School media specialist Courtney Taylor "believes in paying it forward," said Pam Massingale, assistant principal at Morris Innovative High School.
"She got a new car, and she and her husband wanted to gift her old car to a student at Morris because we have a lot of students who work and go to college and take care of their families," said Massingale. "We have really hard-working students, and she asked us to get together and find a student we felt could really use the car."
On Thursday, Courtney and Kevin Taylor surprised Nicole Rocio-Guerrero, a young lady they'd never met before, with their former Honda.
"She wanted to give it to someone who could use it, someone who really needed it," Massingale said. "She just told us, 'I trust you to choose someone who is really deserving.'"
Massingale said Rocio-Guerrero is enrolled at Morris and taking college classes.
"She also works full time," Massingale said. "So her mother or sister or someone else has had to take her to her classes or to work. She really works hard. She helps her family. She sets goals for herself, and this will really help her reach those goals."
For her generosity in helping one of Dalton's hardest-working young people reach her goals, the Daily Citizen-News names Courtney Taylor Citizen of the Week.
