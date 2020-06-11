Citizen of the Week: Darlene Hill

For 27 years, Darlene Hill operated Dalton's Simply Delightful boutique. When she sold it in December, she planned to retire. But in February, her husband Robert had a heart attack and needed quadruple bypass surgery.
Darlene not only stepped up to care for him, she stepped into a role at Dalton's Greater Works, a ministry her husband founded in 1996 that serves the homeless and others in need in the Greater Dalton area.
"She has been a real help to me, and a real help to the ministry," said Robert.
And she stepped in just as the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the economic shutdown the state imposed to combat the disease drove many more people to seek help from Greater Works.
"There was a big increase in demand for our daily meals," said Robert. "We are serving three meals a day, five days a week. Before COVID, we were serving breakfast and lunch four days a week, and a dinner one night a week."
Darlene has been going in every day to supervise the volunteers who prepare the meals and helps prepare them herself.
"She really has become our go-to girl during this COVID situation," Robert said.
For her efforts to help Dalton's Greater Works assist those in need during a health and economic crisis, the Daily Citizen-News names Darlene Hill Citizen of the Week.
