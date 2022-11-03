David Cabero is not only a former board member of Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful, he is one of the group’s “great volunteers,” said Amy Hartline, executive director of Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful.
Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful is a local nonprofit that, as its website notes, focuses on volunteer “activities that promote litter prevention, beautification, sustainability and water protection.”
“I first met David when he drove by when we were painting the sculpture base on East Morris Street a couple of years ago,” said Hartline. “David was driving by when he saw our volunteers working through the day and stopped to ask us if we’d like any food. He went and got our whole group plates of pupusas to celebrate their hard work and care for the community.”
That was the start of Cabero’s involvement with Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful.
“Since then, David has joined us in our environmental efforts around the community,” said Hartline. “He is a member of the Resilient Community group (which aims to help the community prepare for the impact of climate change) and has helped the group focus in on our community’s assets and brought others along to get a broader perspective in the group. He brings his own expertise and makes sure to include those around him. It is unique to get a volunteer that is able to not just have great ideas, but also truly brings people together.”
For his efforts to help keep the Greater Dalton area safe and attractive, the Dalton Daily Citizen names David Cabero Citizen of the Week.
