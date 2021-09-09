Citizen of the Week: Deb Hull 'always willing and reliable'

The St. Mark's Episcopal Church congregation recently provided 1,200 care packages for local Hamilton Health Care System employees, and the massive undertaking was spearheaded by Deb Hull.
Hull organized "Sweet Support," just as she's coordinated "countless events at the church and food delivery for those in need," said Father Rick Tiff. She's also a nurse "and takes care of her elderly parents."
As a nurse, she's "been a huge advocate for COVID-19 safety at our church," Tiff said. "She is always willing and reliable, but knows how to motivate volunteers for large events," such as "Sweet Support."
St. Mark's had planned to begin a "Messy Church" intergenerational initiative but delayed it until October due to COVID-19, so congregation members instead chose to create care packages for Hamilton Health Care System employees, Tiff said.
"We got a lot of donations" to fill the care packages with sweets, salty snacks, nutritional bars and other items, and each bag had inspirational messages penned by congregation members, such as "We're grateful," "Thank you" and "God bless you."
Hamilton employees are "going through a whole lot — it can get really difficult and stressful — so to know they're not forgotten is a pick-me-up," Daryl Cole, marketing communications manager for Hamilton, said. "That is so important right now."
For coordinating and planning events at St. Mark's, leading food delivery for those in need and spearheading COVID-19 safety at her church, the Daily Citizen-News names Deb Hull Citizen of the Week.
