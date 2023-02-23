For many years, Deloris Hefner has helped look after the sick, the elderly and shut-ins in Dalton.
Hefner is the senior warden of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Dalton, which Father Rick Tiff, rector of the church, explains is "the equivalent of a head elder" in other denominations.
"She heads our pastoral care team, which takes care of our sick, elderly, people at the nursing homes and shut-ins," he said. "They provide meals, gifts, cards, visitation, prayer and religious literature. This ministry did wonders during COVID-19."
Hefner has also been president of the church's chapter of the Daughters of the King, a group for women dedicated to evangelism, prayer and service.
A retired nurse practitioner, Hefner also volunteers at the DEO Clinic in Dalton’s Mack Gaston Community Center, which serves people in Whitfield and Murray counties who are uninsured and have limited financial resources. The clinic began operations more than 15 years ago in donated space underneath the Waugh Street bridge as a medical outreach effort of St. Mark’s.
"She contributes so humbly and quietly that even those who know her are unaware of how much she regularly does," said Don Hoffmeyer, a member of the church's vestry.
For her years of service to St. Mark's and to the Dalton community, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Deloris Hefner Citizen of the Week.
