Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. Near record high temperatures. High 76F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low near 55F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.