Devon Brooks’ “whole life is about making a difference in the community,” said Father Rick Tiff, rector of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Dalton.
Brooks is a member of the St. Mark’s vestry who handles outreach for the church.
“It’s her passion,” said Tiff. “She has done a brilliant job with outreach. She has helped me launch a program called Lighten Your Load. It’s a laundry ministry, where we go into a laundromat and pay for their laundry and bring snacks and things for children.”
“We also have a ministry to Dalton State College,” he said. “We provide food and other things to (students) in need, and she plays a key role in that. Back when COVID-19 was surging and healthcare workers were overwhelmed, we did care packages for them. We delivered hundreds and hundreds of care packages to local healthcare workers, and she was very involved in that.”
Brooks also serves as a mentor to a young boy.
“He’s part of a large family, and she has really adopted the whole family, making sure the kids have food during the summer when they don’t have access to the meals served at school,” Tiff said. “She brings them to church. That’s something she does on her own, not in her role in the church.”
For her many efforts in helping others the Dalton Daily Citizen names Devon Brooks Citizen of the Week.
