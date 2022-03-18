If there’s an effort to make Dalton a cleaner, more attractive, better place, Don Hoffmeyer is probably playing a role somehow.
“Don spearheads the Adopt-a-Mile cleanups at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church and was one of our most dedicated volunteers during the pandemic even meeting me in his neighborhood to exchange supplies,” said Amy Hartline, executive director of Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful. “Since 2016, his group has picked up 1,470 pounds of litter. He helps make a big difference on Emery Street’s cleanliness.”
But that’s just a small part of his service to his church and to his community. He has served or is serving as a Sunday school teacher, both youth and adult, a lay eucharistic minister and a member of the church vestry at St. Mark’s as well producing a weekly video for the church.
He has worked with Meals on Wheels and volunteers at Providence Ministries. He also is part of a group that reads monthly to local elementary school children.
For all of his many efforts to make Dalton better, especially his spearheading efforts to pick up litter and trash, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Don Hoffmeyer Citizen of the Week.
