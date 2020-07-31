Citizen of the Week: Doug Griffin

As a teacher in the Murray County Schools system, Doug Griffin helped shape many young minds; as a coach, he made an impact on numerous athletes; and as a superintendent, he — among other contributions — made sure the system didn't lose touch with its history.
"We're grateful for all those contributions," said Steve Loughridge, the current superintendent of Murray County Schools. "Hopefully, I can one day be as effective of a superintendent as he was."
Griffin, who died on June 23 at the age of 88, was the last elected superintendent of Murray County Schools, said Loughridge, who graduated from Murray County High School while Griffin was superintendent. Griffin was elected three times and served for a total of 16 years.
During his tenure, he spearheaded the effort to renovate the "Old Rock" building by Murray County High School, Loughridge said. That edifice now serves as the school system's administrative building, housing office staff and hosting Board of Education meetings, among other things.
Griffin coached football, girls basketball and track at Murray County High School, Loughridge said. In 1965, he led the girls basketball team to a state championship.
The stretch of road that begins at the Murray County Schools administrative building and concludes at Gladden Middle School has been renamed Doug Griffin Drive in his honor.
Griffin was a veteran of the military, as well as a member of Chatsworth First United Methodist Church, where he taught Sunday school for more than a half-century.
For his many contributions to Murray County, including the school system, the Daily Citizen-News names Doug Griffin Citizen of the Week.
