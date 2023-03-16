Dalton’s curbside recycling program is something city residents and leaders brag about. The city routinely collects more than 500 tons of material annually that is diverted from the landfill and recycled into useful material.
That couldn’t be done without the work of recycling drivers and crew members such as crew leader Dwayne Carvell.
“Dwayne Carvell has been with the Dalton sanitation department for years and he is largely the reason that curbside recycling in Dalton is so successful and clean,” said Amy Hartline, recycling and education program coordinator for the Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority. “It is important for recycling to not be contaminated with items that can’t be recycled because it makes it much more difficult to find vendors that can recycle materials. Dwayne and the curbside drivers have found things like pet waste, dirty diapers, syringes and moldy food in recycling bins before.”
“Thanks to Dwayne’s work with the city curbside drivers and taking the time to talk to residents who are struggling with understanding the rules in person, Dalton has some of the cleanest curbside recycling around,” she said. “Any time we are working on projects to help increase curbside recycling participation Dwayne is automatically onboard and gives us his insight to help make the projects successful. He has a real passion for creating a clean and green Dalton.”
City Administrator Andrew Parker agrees Carvell’s work is vital to the city’s curbside recycling program.
“Dwayne is the model employee who puts the city and its residents first in every decision that he makes,” Parker said. “His excellent leadership in the sanitation department has allowed the city to enjoy the many benefits of the curbside recycling program. His passion for serving the city is evident, and city employees like Dwayne are truly what make our community an exceptional place to live, work and play.”
For his many efforts to make Dalton’s curbside recycling program a success, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Dwayne Carvell Citizen of the Week.
