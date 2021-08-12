Citizen of the Week: Earley helps keep senior center a lively place

"Kathie Earley is a volunteer, participant and (most of all) friend of the Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center," said Julie Dyer, senior program supervisor for the center.
Earley "is enthusiastic about life, always smiling, laughing (and) interacting with the other participants and staff, (and) her positive attitude is very contagious," Dyer said. Earley began attending the senior center in May 2014, and "she is willing to try anything at least once."
"She first participated in the book club and beginning tap," and though athleticism isn't her strength, "she learned to play the corn hole toss game and held her own," Dyer said. "She continues to broaden herself by taking the SilverSneakers yoga and aerobic classes, creative writing and embroidery."
A doll collector since her 20s, Earley "was an ideal volunteer and hostess for our Collectors Corner Exhibit of 'Dolls and Tea Sets,' which was up for an entire week," Dyer said. She "enhanced the exhibition through sharing the history and details of dolls that she and others brought in for the exhibition, (which) was open to the public."
The senior center "is one of the Dalton Parks and Recreation Department's facilities that provides recreational opportunities through" everything from trips and lunches to classes and activities, as well as a host of educational programs and events, and "Kathie represents all of our participants who have walked through our doors all these years," Dyer said.
"Like so many, (she) continues sharing and encouraging others to keep taking opportunities to learn and have new experiences, making new friends (and) discovering that age is only a number."
For her active engagement at the senior center that enhances the joy of other visitors, the Daily Citizen-News names Kathie Earley Citizen of the Week.
