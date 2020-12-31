Citizen of the Week: Emery Silvers is a 'cheerleader' for cleaning up litter

Emery Silvers, a student at Dalton's Brookwood School, "is super passionate about cleaning up litter," according to Amy Hartline, executive director of Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful and the recycling and education program coordinator for the Dalton-Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Authority.
Silvers not only does her part to keep the city free of litter, she encourages other young people to do their part as well by picking up litter and making sure that anything that can be recycled is.
Last year, she helped found an initiative called Keep it Clean Dalton that encourages other young people to adopt a mile or particular location in Dalton that they will clean up four times a year.
"She is one of our biggest cheerleaders for cleaning up litter and making sure that what can be recycled is," said Hartline. "Her mom often jokes about Emery policing everyone in the house to make sure that everyone is recycling correctly. And she doesn’t shy away from a tough job. She attends our annual Conasauga River Cleanup, and she led the charge this time at Lakeshore (Park) in attempting to get out into the wetland area to get litter that had floated in even though the litter was heavy and tangled in vegetation and even though the trapped gases made it smell not so good."
For her many efforts to help keep Dalton free of litter, the Daily Citizen-News names Emery Silvers Citizen of the Week.
