Citizen of the Week: 'Encouraging and inspirational,' Vivian Raitz Carlson is a crucial piece of Learning Tree Elementary School

Vivian Raitz Carlson has been making a positive impact in the community for decades, and that impact has been felt powerfully at Learning Tree Elementary School.
"She is so encouraging and inspirational," said Twila Brown, Learning Tree's principal. "Even shortly after shoulder surgery, at our eighth-grade graduation this year I saw Vivian hand-delivering cards to each graduate at the reception."
"Vivian loves children and is a great supporter" of the school, Brown said. "She cares deeply for each student, and they know it."
After the death of her husband of 56 years, Bob Raitz, she helped establish a golf tournament in his memory, and each year it "raises thousands of dollars to help provide opportunities for community children to receive a Christian education" at Learning Tree, Brown said.
In addition, she's been "a senior mentor for students at the school" who spend time with her weekly learning everything from how to bake bread to how to play the piano.
"An exceptional organist and pianist, (she) taught me to play organ for free," said Niki Knowlton, a teacher at the school and its secretary. "She also helped the church (Dalton Seventh-day Adventist) acquire the beautiful real pipe organ that we now have."
She "helped establish the fruit program at the Dalton Seventh-day Adventist Church, (which) has been selling quality Florida fruit to the Dalton community in November and December for (more than) 60 years now," Brown said. She has taught health seminars for more than three decades focusing on the prevention of major diseases, and even at age 91 she still walks at least a mile a day.
She "donates her money, her time, and is just an amazingly loving woman (who) helps us on a regular basis," Knowlton said. "We love Vivian."
For her decades of service to Learning Tree Elementary School, the Dalton Seventh-day Adventist Church and the Dalton community, the Daily Citizen-News names Vivian Raitz Carlson Citizen of the Week.
