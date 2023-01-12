When Dalton Junior High School opened two years ago, students, staff and parents had to create new traditions and new institutions, including a Parent Teacher Organization (PTO).
Parent Fatima Espinal agreed to take on the task of creating the school's PTO, an organization of parents that works to improve the school through volunteerism and encouraging students and teachers.
"This is a really big job," said Dalton Junior High School Principal Missie McKinney. "She had to get a group of people together and then come up with ideas for fundraisers. It's a small group, but they really work well together, and they work hard. And that's because she was really willing to step up and take a chance."
In the fall, the PTO puts on a festival.
"One thing they did last year that was unique was just before Halloween, they did a pet parade downtown," said McKinney. "Pets came in costumes, and they held a contest. With the funds from these events, they've been able to provide teachers with what they call happy carts, where they bring little treats to teachers. They try to do something every other month."
The PTO is planning a teacher appreciation week this spring.
For spearheading the creation of the Dalton Junior High School PTO and serving as its first president, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Fatima Espinal Citizen of the Week.
