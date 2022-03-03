When someone is in need, Dalton’s Frank Martinez is often the first on the scene, according to his friend Vivian Carlson.
“For many years he has helped with community needs, whether individuals in a former tent city or someone who is being evicted from his home,” she said. “Does a disabled person need a wheelchair ramp built onto his front porch? This 72-year-old amateur carpenter is there pounding nails. If he’s not stuffing his garage with donated items for the next schoolyard sale he is out soliciting funds for some needy kid to attend summer camp.”
She said Martinez is tireless in his efforts, which touch numerous people throughout the community.
“Do families need furniture? Frank solicits, collects and personally moves furniture in his truck and trailer, often working late into the night,” she said. “His friends know that his greatest wish is for each of them to experience the joy of knowing his Lord, who gave up all to save him. Frank’s lovely wife, Maria, a retired schoolteacher, is by his side supporting and often assisting with his many passions.”
For his devotion to helping others, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Frank Martinez Citizen of the Week.
