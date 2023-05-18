Those who know her say few people in the Greater Dalton area have done as much to help keep the region green and clean as Gretchen Lugthart.
“Gretchen is such a caring soul," said Amy Hartline, the executive director of Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful. "She does so much for our environment here, whether it is behind the scenes or on the ground."
Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful is a local nonprofit that, as its website notes, focuses on volunteer “activities that promote litter prevention, beautification, sustainability and water protection.”
"She helped her husband, John, start the annual Conasauga River Watershed Cleanup almost 28 years ago and that cleanup has led to 294,356 pounds of litter being removed from our local watershed," said Hartline.
Gretchen and John, who is a professor of biology at Dalton State College, were also instrumental in creating the Roadrunner Trail System at Dalton State College.
"She has been recognized by the Georgia Adopt-a-Stream program for her citizen scientist efforts in monitoring Mill Creek," said Hartline. "She’s worked with tree plantings and teaching and more that I probably don’t even know about. This community would look very different if it weren’t for her and her work."
For her many efforts to make the Greater Dalton area a greener and more attractive place to live, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Gretchen Lugthart Citizen of the Week.
