Heather Randolph has been a special education teacher at North Whitfield Middle School for more than a decade. and her enthusiasm for teaching and devotion to her students has led her to go beyond her duties in the classroom.
“Heather is fantastic,” said Amy Hartline, the executive director of Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful. Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful is a local nonprofit that, as its website notes, focuses on volunteer “activities that promote litter prevention, beautification, sustainability and water protection.”
“She is so great at exciting her students and getting them passionate about learning and growing,” said Hartline. “She has so much joy that it is absolutely contagious. Her students run the recycling program with her at North Whitfield Middle and she has done such a great job of showing them why what they are doing is important and how much value they provide for their school and the planet. Every time she schedules a visit from the recycling center or a tour here, I look forward to it. She is truly an asset to Whitfield County Schools and North Whitfield Middle.”
For her devotion to her students and her efforts to show them the importance of recycling and the environment the Dalton Daily Citizen names Heather Randolph Citizen of the Week.
