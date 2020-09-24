Citizen of the Week: Hiram Griffin

Hiram Griffin has been a paragon of consistency as a volunteer for the past 70 years at Tunnel Hill United Methodist Church.
Griffin has volunteered in the church's music ministry for nearly a quarter of a century. Although Griffin will be soon stepping away from those duties due to fading eyesight that makes it challenging to read music, the church will celebrate him this Sunday during the 11 a.m. service.
Few individuals do anything for 70 years, much less as a volunteer for free, but Griffin is special, said Carolyn Watkins, who handles communication and publicity for the church. "This is an amazing feat and a real testament to Hiram’s love for God, for his church, and for the worship that takes place each week."
Griffin, 83, began piano lessons roughly 70 years ago, and his mother, Toppi Griffin, quickly realized he had a knack for music, Watkins said. Around 1950, the church purchased an organ, and Griffin, who'd already begun playing piano at the church, jumped to the organ and never stopped.
Griffin is always quick to credit his mother, who died last year at age 101, not only for starting his life in music, but also for encouraging him to help at the church, said Pastor Jay Tenney. "He's an incredibly gifted musician, but even beyond that, he's one of the kindest, most generous men I have ever met."
With "a servant's heart and a warm, loving spirit," Griffin has helped in numerous other capacities at the church over the decades beyond music, and "he always has a smile on his face," Tenney said. "He never complains or has a negative word about anyone."
A fixture in the congregation, Griffin has left an indelible mark at the church, Watkins said. "We’re going to deeply miss Hiram’s music as well as seeing his smiling face each week in the choir loft."
The church will celebrate Griffin's devotion and longevity this Sunday during the 11 a.m. service, she said. Due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, seating is limited, but the event can be viewed live on Facebook via the Tunnel Hill United Methodist Church page.
"It's a big moment for our church," Tenney said. Griffin "has been part of our family so long, and he's made a remarkable contribution to our church."
For his seven decades of service to Tunnel Hill United Methodist Church, the Daily Citizen-News names Hiram Griffin Citizen of the Week.
