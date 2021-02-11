Citizen of the Week: Howard Elder a 'big' influence for 'little' and his family

Howard Elder has not only been an invaluable mentor for his "little" in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Georgia Mountains program for seven years, but a pillar of strength for his protégé's family in a time of crisis.
Elder has gone "above and beyond" for his "little" during the COVID-19 pandemic, a feat even more admirable considering Elder is 80 years old, according to Kim Cusick, community-based enrollment and match support specialist for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Georgia Mountains. Elder has been the "big" for his ''little'' since the latter was in fourth grade, and "just knowing someone out there cares for you makes a difference in a young person’s life."
Elder's support was particularly crucial in 2020, as his ''little'' — who, along with his two brothers, was being raised by grandparents — lost his grandfather, Cusick said. Elder — who could empathize with the death of a spouse after losing his wife a couple of years ago — helped the widow with funeral arrangements for her husband, as well as emotional and financial aid, including securing donations so the family could remain in their home despite the sudden loss of their sole provider.
Though Elder is technically a ''big'' to only one brother, he's taken on the responsibility of assisting all of them with their schoolwork, and the boys have gone from failing to passing, Cusick said, noting, "This family has become his family."
While some might see the family as fortunate to have a benefactor like Elder, he views himself "as the lucky one," because he gets to be "in their lives," she said. "They have been there for him, as well, and have kept him grounded and focused on his mission to help others."
For his long-term and dedicated devotion to his "little," as well as his aid to his "little's" family during their time of need, the Daily Citizen-News names Howard Elder Citizen of the Week.
