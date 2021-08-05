Citizen of the Week: J.T. Owens helps with Murray County 4-H's volunteer efforts

Murray County 4-H does volunteer projects about once a week in the summer, and J.T. Owens, who will be a freshman at North Murray High School this fall, can usually be found helping out with them, said Murray County 4-H Agent Stephanie Skojac.
"He has been very active with us, and he has been a very active volunteer this summer," said Skojac. "He has volunteered at the (historic) Wright Hotel. We cleaned up the Wright Hotel. We have an adopt-a-mile (on Chestnut Street in Chatsworth) where we picked up litter. He's almost always there, and he always works very hard.."
Owens also taught at 4-H's Health Rocks Day Camp, teaching other youth ways to avoid risky behaviors involving tobacco, alcohol and drugs.
"He's just an active 4-H'er in general," Skojac said.
Owens has been active with 4-H since he was in the third grade. He is very involved with the forestry judging team, which competes in contests that challenge youth to identify trees and other plants found in forests and the insects and diseases that can attack them.
For Owens, 4-H is a family affair.
"His aunt was an active youth 4-H'er and now an active adult volunteer. His brother is also an active 4-H'er," said Skojac.
For his involvement with Murray County 4-H, including his work in its summer volunteer campaigns, the Daily Citizen-News names J.T. Owens Citizen of the Week.
