Jack Setters has had and continues to have a big impact on his church and on the Dalton community, according to Father Rick Tiff, rector of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Dalton.
“He is our junior warden, which is similar to the lead elder/deacon on an elder/deacon board in a Baptist church,” Tiff said. “Jack is in charge of worship and is currently bringing our worship technology and website up to date. He has recently been licensed as a lay minister in the Diocese of Atlanta, which allows him to perform many of the functions of an ordained minister. This required him to complete a rigorous multi-year curriculum. In addition to this, Jack plans to begin attending the College of Congregation Development in August, which is a two-year program.”
Tiff said Setters is also “a pioneer of the DEO Clinic.”
Located in Dalton’s Mack Gaston Community Center, the DEO Clinic serves people in Whitfield and Murray counties who are uninsured and have limited financial resources. The clinic began operations more than 15 years ago in donated space underneath the Waugh Street bridge as a medical outreach effort of St. Mark’s.
“Jack is also a practicing attorney and a physician’s assistant,” said Tiff. “Besides being busy with his legal practice and serving the church, he is also a loving husband to his wife Amanda.”
For his service to his church, to the community and to those in need, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Jack Setters Citizen of the Week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.