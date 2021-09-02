Citizen of the Week: Jack Stamper is 'eager to help and always dependable'

For the past decade, Jack Stamper has played vital roles in the operations of Providence Ministries in both its Dalton and Calhoun locations, said Providence Ministries Founder and CEO Roy Johnson.
"He is someone we can always depend on," Johnson said.
Over the years, Stamper has volunteered many days and numerous hours and has taken on increasingly greater responsibilities. Johnson said every time Stamper has taken on a new role he has excelled at it and has proven himself to be a true servant-leader.
Stamper currently serves as assistant manager and chef at Providence Ministries' homeless shelter. Those are volunteer positions but necessary to the shelter's operations, said Johnson.
Stamper also does food pickups for Providence Ministries' shelters in both Dalton and Calhoun.
Johnson said in addition to his volunteer efforts Stamper makes jewelry as a hobby, working with silver and other metals.
"He is quick to smile and eager to help and always dependable," said Johnson.
For his many years of service to Providence Ministries and his efforts to help the homeless both in Dalton and Calhoun, the Daily Citizen-News names Jack Stamper Citizen of the Week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.