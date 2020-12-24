Citizen of the Week: Jackie Taylor does 'whatever needs to be done' for Sharing is Caring Community Christmas

Some 1,000 children from almost 400 families received early Christmas presents last Saturday thanks to Dalton/Whitfield Sharing is Caring Community Christmas, a community-based project designed to provide Christmas gifts to children whose families' circumstances might prevent them from receiving gifts.
The program was started 10 years ago, and Jackie Taylor, now the co-chair of the Sharing is Caring Committee, has been part of the effort from the beginning.
Taylor, a social worker with Dalton Public Schools, helps identify children who might qualify for the program. But as a Sharing is Caring Committee co-chair, her efforts go well beyond that.
"She is constantly recruiting donations," said Patricia Thompson, business manager for the Salvation Army Dalton. "She comes over during set-up week and helps sort and set up the toys. And she is always there on distribution day doing whatever needs to be done to make sure things run smoothly."
Planning for Sharing is Caring Community Christmas starts each July.
"We have our first meeting before school starts and start planning," said Thompson. "Jackie's role takes a lot of time and organization. She handles the financial aspect of things as well, making sure that donors are donating and the stores we buy toys from are getting paid."
For her many efforts to help some local children better enjoy Christmas, the Daily Citizen-News names Jackie Taylor Citizen of the Week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.