Jason Chandler is a valuable mentor to those in Providence Ministries’ alcohol and substance abuse recovery program because he has been where they are, said Providence Ministries Director of Marketing Kim Le.
“His role is evening dorm supervisor, but his work goes beyond just the dorm,” Le said. “Jason monitors the men in the program. He provides them guidance and structure to their lives as they are rebuilding.”
Headquartered at 711 S. Hamilton St. in Dalton, Providence Ministries provides shelter for men, women and children; serves meals to the homeless; provides free Thanksgiving and Christmas meals to the community; and offers addiction recovery programs for alcohol and drugs. It also operates several thrift stores that sell inexpensive items ranging from clothes to toys to household items to raise funds for its mission.
“His compassion towards the men is unwavering,” said Le. “He understands the men who walk through the doors of Providence’s Recovery Program because he once walked in their footsteps. Jason came through the doors of Providence broken and in need of change. Through Providence he was able to find Christ for the first time. Now he sows seeds of love and redemption to the men who were once like him. We are very proud to have him a part of the team.”
For his efforts to help others struggling with dependence on alcohol or other substances, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Jason Chandler Citizen of the Week.
