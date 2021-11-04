Citizen of the Week: Jeannie Davis is 'always willing to go out of her way to help others'

Jeannie Davis is not only spearheading Saturday’s City Park School-Dalton First United Methodist Church yard sale, but she "has made it her personal mission to do all that she can to help our students have a successful year,” said Kim Rhyne, City Park’s principal.
Davis, City Park’s Parent Teacher Organization fundraising chair, "loves everyone at City Park and checks on us almost every day,” said Rhyne. "She substitutes for us and volunteers to come cover classes all the time.”
Davis "is kind, compassionate (and) always willing to go out of her way to help others,” said Jenny Shoemaker, treasurer of the Parent Teacher Organization. "She has the sweetest heart and loves helping out at City Park.”
As a dedicated member of Dalton First United Methodist Church, Davis "is the driving force behind” the yard sale, a partnership between the school and the church, Rhyne said. Proceeds from the yard sale, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, will go to the school.
"Jeannie is extremely generous and always takes care of others,” Rhyne added. "When she sees a need, she makes it a personal goal to get it taken care of, (and) we are so thankful for all she does for us at City Park.”
For her coordination of the City Park School-Dalton First United Methodist Church yard sale, as well as her volunteer efforts throughout the year at the school and the church, the Daily Citizen-News names Jeannie Davis Citizen of the Week.
