Jennifer Gaspar has only recently started volunteering at City of Refuge Dalton but she has already made a strong impact.
“What impresses me about Jennifer is she has a heart to want to serve and help others,” said Brian Croft, director of operations at City of Refuge Dalton. “She is a Dalton State College student preparing to graduate and just has a wonderful personality, and as I stated a desire to volunteer and help our community.”
City of Refuge Dalton provides services to low-income families, including transitional housing, a food pantry, a clothing store, education programs for both children and adults, and hot meals.
“Jennifer volunteers two and a half hours every week,” said Croft. “She assists in our front office computer and clerical duties, as well as in our food bank, stocking shelves and packing food boxes to be distributed.”
Croft said Gaspar told him it’s important for her to volunteer because she knows there are a lot of people in our community who don’t have a lot of opportunities. He said she believes it is her duty to help as much as possible.
For her efforts to give back to the community and for her work for City of Refuge Dalton, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Jennifer Gaspar Citizen of the Week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.