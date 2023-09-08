Jennifer Phinney has a passion and desire to make her community a better place, according to those who know her.
“Jennifer has played an integral role in the growth of Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful,” said Amy Hartline, the group’s executive director.
Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful is a local nonprofit that, as its website notes, focuses on volunteer “activities that promote litter prevention, beautification, sustainability and water protection.”
“She is our current vice chair,” said Hartline. “She’s not afraid to get out and help us with boots on the ground work like our recycling events or hosting for our holiday meetings. However, her brilliance really gets a chance to shine behind the scenes. She has been instrumental in guiding the organization to making the most impact possible and planning for its future. She brings so much knowledge and passion to her volunteer work, all while maintaining a humble and limitless compassion.”
Phinney is also an active member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.
“Jennifer is an active member of our church choir at St. Mark’s here in Dalton, and her voice is nothing short of angelic,” said Alex Brown, who also attends St. Mark’s. “In fact, her singing is so captivating that I believe some people may attend church services just to hear her sing.
“Jennifer is not only a gifted vocalist but also a dedicated mother who has raised three incredibly responsible, engaged and kind-hearted children. Her daughters even took on the task of painting our Sunday school rooms, and together with Jennifer, they have been the driving force behind our annual Christmas program at St. Mark’s for many years.”
“She is always the first to volunteer, whether it’s to greet fellow parishioners at church or to present a fantastic program at the (Artistic Civic Theatre),” he said. “Jennifer truly embodies the spirit of kindness and community, and we are fortunate to have her among us.”
For her many efforts to make the community a better place, The Dalton Daily Citizen names Jennifer Phinney Citizen of the Week.
