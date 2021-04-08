Citizen of the Week: Jerry Hughes again assisting seniors with tax preparation

Jerry Hughes has long helped older adults with tax preparation, and he hasn't allowed the COVID-19 pandemic to stop him this year.
"While it has not been possible to see as many (senior) citizens as in a normal year, we are thankful that there are still people like Hughes, (who) worked with the AARP Foundation to find ways to continue serving our senior citizens under these unprecedented conditions," said Dalton's Emma Lou Burgess. Hughes, along with volunteers Richard Bolles, Larry Morgan and Gary Munn, "have continued to find ways to adapt to a new way of operating the Tax-Aide program in a very challenging environment."
Hughes is the local coordinator and Northwest Georgia district coordinator for the AARP Foundation's Tax-Aide, a free-service offered by volunteers certified by the Internal Revenue Service, Burgess said. Those interested can make appointments and drop off their information at the Mack Gaston Community Center or the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
That information is then scanned into the Tax Aide system and returned to the taxpayer, she said. The taxpayer is then provided with an appointment when he or she can return to the site to pick up the return.
More information on this program can be found online at https://www.aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide. This year's tax filing deadline has been extended to May 17.
For his years of volunteering to help seniors with their taxes, the Daily Citizen-News names Jerry Hughes Citizen of the Week.
