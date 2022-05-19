Jocelyn Ortiz has served at Blue Ridge School as a substitute teacher for the past year. And Principal Kyle Abernathy said she quickly stepped up to help the school in ways that go far beyond what a substitute teacher normally does.
"Typically, a sub comes in and fulfills an assignment and works off the teacher's lesson plans on a day-to-day assignment," he said "But she has always taken it a step further and is actually often here on days she has not been paid to sub, just helping out."
Ortiz has done some long-term subbing for the school, "effectively serving as the teacher in those classrooms," said Abernathy.
"She organized and implemented our staff Easter egg hunt," he said. "She served as a hallway monitor during state testing. She assisted in the cafeteria with monitoring so teachers can enjoy a duty-free lunch. She has covered the office phones, made copies and assisted wherever she was needed."
Abernathy said Ortiz received her paraprofessional certification this week and will return to the school next school year as a parapro.
"Jocelyn is the epitome of Jaguar Pride here at Blue Ridge," he said. "She goes above and beyond and we are thrilled to have her step up in a very busy year to make sure that student and teacher needs were met."
For going well above the duties of her position to help the students and faculty at Blue Ridge School, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Jocelyn Ortiz Citizen of the Week.
