Citizen of the Week: Jody McClurg

When Dalton Public Schools closed school buildings in March to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), school officials had to scramble to find a way to continue feeding students, preparing and delivering meals to sites across the city. For many students, their school lunch might be the only complete meal of the day.
And while school employees have played a key role in that effort, Dalton Board of Education member Jody McClurg has volunteered her time to make the effort work as well.
"She has been a constant presence in helping distribute meals in the past seven weeks," said school nutrition director Wimberly Brackett. "She volunteers a lot of her time to come and ride buses to aid the school nutrition staff. We couldn’t have done the early weeks without her help."
Brackett said McClurg has volunteered around three days each week.
"She rides one of the buses to help distribute meals to the kids," Brackett said. "She is always thanking the department for what we are doing and asking how she can be of help."
Volunteering for Dalton Public Schools is nothing new for McClurg, who served for six years as a trustee of the Dalton Education Foundation and is active in Dalton High School sports booster clubs.
For her efforts to make sure students of Dalton Public Schools receive some proper nutrition during an unexpected and trying crisis, the Daily Citizen-News names Jody McClurg Citizen of the Week.
