Joshua Howell’s passion for Christ is “amazing to witness,” said Kim Le, Providence Ministries’ director of marketing and public relations.
Headquartered at 711 S. Hamilton St. in Dalton, Providence Ministries provides shelter for men, women and children; serves meals to the homeless; provides free Thanksgiving and Christmas meals to the community; and offers addiction recovery programs for those who are troubled by alcohol and drugs. It also operates several thrift stores that sell inexpensive items ranging from clothes to toys to household items to raise funds for its mission.
Howell serves as Providence Ministries’ kitchen manager.
“He oversees all the meals prepared in the Bread of Life Diner,” said Le. “It serves 500 fresh meals every day to those who are in need of a meal.”
Le said Howell’s journey with Providence Ministries began when he entered its alcohol and drug recovery program in December 2020.
“Joshua faced many trials with his family members passing away just before entering the program and while staying in the program,” Le said. “Through all the difficulty, Joshua kept his eyes on God and cooking. His perseverance is admired because it can be very easy to give up, but Joshua continued to push through.”
“He is an active role model to the men who come into the program, and he shines a light of hope to anyone who is hurting,” said Le.
For his efforts to help Providence Ministries serve those in need, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Joshua Howell Citizen of the Week.
