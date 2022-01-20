Citizen of the Week: Juan Martinez 'will be there' when work needs to be done

Juan Martinez not only works to make the community a better place, he inspires others to do their part, according to Savannah Coquerille, marketing and special events coordinator for the United Way of Northwest Georgia.
Martinez serves as co-chair with Bradley Austin of the United Way's Young Leaders Society of Northwest Georgia, which brings together people under 40 who do volunteer work across the community.
"He's going on his second year now (as co-chair)," said Coquerille of Martinez. "He not only helps steer the group strategically, he gets hands-on with the work they take on."
Coquerille said Martinez "played a huge role" last year in helping to organize a networking event for young professionals when they had the opportunity to get a free professional photo.
The Young Leaders also organized a back to school drive, collecting school supplies last fall.
"He was a big part of getting that together," Coquerille said. "He also played a part in Make a Difference Day in October. The Young Leaders did two projects. He wasn't able to come out and do those projects, but he played a huge part in organizing them. At Haig Mill Lake Park we installed a little free library. At Carter Hope Center we did a ground beautification project."
Martinez is also very active with Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful, a local nonprofit that, as its website notes, focuses on volunteer "activities that promote litter prevention, beautification, sustainability and water protection."
"Juan is such a kind soul," said Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful Executive Director Amy Hartline. "If you need help with anything you can call him and he’ll be there to lend a hand. He’s been a big help with Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful, and he’s not afraid of hard work. Juan has even requested harder projects like picking up very blighted areas or removing graffiti for us to really get the feeling of making a big difference."
For his many efforts to make the Greater Dalton area a better place, the Daily Citizen-News names Juan Martinez Citizen of the Week.
