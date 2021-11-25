Citizen of the Week: Juanita Frazier is a 'giving person who enjoys helping others'

Juanita Frazier "has been a major blessing" to Providence Ministries for the past several years, said Providence Ministries founder and President Roy Johnson.
Headquartered at 711 S. Hamilton St. in Dalton, Providence Ministries provides shelter for men, women and children, serves meals to the homeless, provides free Thanksgiving and Christmas meals to the community, and offers addiction recovery programs for alcohol and drugs. It also operates several thrift stores that sell inexpensive items ranging from clothes to toys to household items to raise funds for its mission.
Johnson said the Dalton store is primarily where Frazier volunteers.
"She's with us almost every day and always steps up to do whatever needs to be done," he said.
Born in Cordele, Frazier moved to Orlando, Florida, as a child and lived there for many years. In 2017, she moved to Dalton to be closer to her two daughters and to her grandchildren.
Those who know her describe as a "giving person who enjoys helping others" and as "an amazing woman of God."
For her efforts to help others and to make the community better through her volunteer work at Providence Ministries, the Daily Citizen-News names Juanita Frazier Citizen of the Week.
