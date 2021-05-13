Citizen of the Week: Julia Harnois has 'tirelessly' worked to help Whitfield County 4-H

Julia Harnois has been a volunteer for Whitfield County 4-H for the past two years, and she has already made a big impact on the organization and the young people it serves.
She has been active in 4-H Tech Change Makers, which provides young people with the cyber and digital skills they need to make a difference in their community and on the 4-H project development team.
She has also been very active with Rockin on Clovers, a seven-member band formed by 4-H AmeriCorps worker Whitney Holloway in November 2020. The band most recently performed at the Run for the Rescues on May 1, a fundraiser for Paw Angels, which promotes fostering and adopting pets, and the Family Fun Fest in Dalton on May 8, a fundraiser for Compassion House, which provides services to reunite children in foster care with their parents.
"They (the band) have been practicing twice a week for three hours at a time since March to get ready for these performances," said Whitfield County 4-H Agent Meghan Corvin. "Their focus is on performing a variety of genres and remixes of classic songs. She (Harnois) has tirelessly offered help in arranging performances and with set-up and tear-down before performances."
Corvin calls Harnois, who also volunteers with the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia, a "strong supporter of Whitfield 4-H."
Harnois has become certified as a 4-H archery coach. Plans to start an archery team last year were put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Corvin said "stay tuned" for developments on that effort, and Harnois is certain to be part of it.
For her work with the young people in Whitfield County 4-H, the Daily Citizen-News names Julia Harnois Citizen of the Week.
