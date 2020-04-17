Citizen of the Week: Julian Dossche

Many people have stepped up to help Hamilton Health Care System and its employees as the new coronavirus (COVID-19) puts pressure on Hamilton and other health care providers, including local businessman Julian Dossche.
Masks and other personal protective equipment are vital to protecting both health care workers and the patients they serve. And that equipment must be changed after each patient.
“You can have multiple people seeing just one patient, so we really go through a lot,” said Jane Snipes, executive director of the Whitfield Healthcare Foundation.
“Julian has been reaching out, searching and finding that personal protective equipment and donating it to Hamilton,” said Snipes.
Dossche has so far donated some 14,000 face masks and more than 100 coveralls to Hamilton.
“He is a very humble and sincere person who wants to give back to his community,” said Laurie Marsh, director of materials management at Hamilton. “He saw a need in the health care community and he has met it time and time again. We are most grateful for his generosity and desire to keep our associates safe during this time of crisis.”
For his efforts to help protect the doctors, nurses and other employees at Hamilton, the Daily Citizen-News names Julian Dossche Citizen of the Week.
