Citizen of the Week: Junior Poe has 'a servant's heart and a quiet spirit'

Even in difficult times, Junior Poe "is always smiling," said Van Smith, director of operations for City of Refuge Dalton.
City of Refuge Dalton provides services to low-income families, including transitional housing, a food pantry, a clothing store, education programs for both children and adults, and hot meals.
Poe, who retired after 50 years with Shaw Industries, has volunteered with City of Refuge Dalton for more than four years.
"He comes every week to serve in the Food Bank by picking up food from the Walmart Market and weighing it in and preparing it for distribution," Smith said. "Junior is a great blessing to City of Refuge and to the families, children and senior adults that we serve. HIs servant's heart and quiet spirit speak to his sense of dedication and faithfulness to serve the Lord and others."
Poe is a lifelong resident of Dalton and a member of Crosspointe Dalton church, where he is an usher.
"He has said that he feels a need to be at City of Refuge Dalton and knows that what he is doing is making a difference in the lives of others in our community," said Smith. "And while being hearing impaired, it does not stop him from serving, praying and helping others.
"We are so grateful that Junior is a part of the team at City of Refuge Dalton not only for what he does but for who he is and how he loves and cares for other people. Junior exudes a welcoming, respectful and loving attitude even in difficult times. He is a gentleman that you can count on and is always willing to step up when there is a need."
For his efforts to help those in need, the Daily Citizen-News names Junior Poe Citizen of the Week.
