Valley Point Middle School teacher Kali Tomlinson is passionate about recycling and that passion rubs off on others, said Amy Hartline, recycling and education program coordinator for the Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority and executive director of Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful.
“Kali has been a huge supporter of recycling in our communities and specifically the school she teaches at,” Hartline said. “When she joined Valley Point Middle she significantly ramped up their recycling efforts by working alongside her students and promoting their engagement through scheduling a class visit from the recycling center and posting fliers throughout the school.”
Tomlinson received a grant to help improve the school’s recycling and this past year Valley Point Middle took first place in the annual competition among all local middle schools to collect the most recyclables.
“Kali is now volunteering after school with the Resilient Communities program in Dalton to help combat significant local environmental issues,” said Hartline. “She has got so much passion and it is exciting to know that she passes that passion on to all of her students through her work.”
Valley Point Middle School Principal Drew Bragg said, “Kali is a conscientious individual who seeks to instill meaningful values in others. She places a high degree of importance on recycling, and has created an atmosphere in which students do the same.”
For her many efforts to support recycling, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Kali Tomlinson Citizen of the Week.
