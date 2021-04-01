Citizen of the Week: Kaycee Painter has a 'passion for giving back'

Dalton State College student Kaycee Painter "has a passion for giving back, for helping others," said Heather Williams, the college's assistant director for leadership and civic engagement.
Painter is active with SAVE (Students Advocating for Volunteer Effort), which organizes service projects and community outreach events. She works on a SAVE committee that plans community action days, where students work with local nonprofits to plan a project, and recruits other students to work on that project.
Williams said community action days include small service projects and are held twice a month by student leaders, and days of service are large-scale volunteer events serving multiple sites.
COVID-19 restrictions — such as social distancing guidelines and mask requirements — during the last year could have limited what that committee has done.
"But Kaycee has really pushed forward and made a lot happen," said Williams.
Since last fall, Painter has helped organize or took part in:
• A Community Action Day at the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia, where nine volunteers helped with kennel duty, weighed dogs and cleaned windows.
• A Community Action Day at the Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center, where two volunteers sorted clothing.
• A Day of Service for the Peer Education Department, when about 30 student tutors volunteered at the Humane Society, City of Refuge and Habitat for Humanity for various projects.
• On the 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance, she oversaw five volunteers helping at a Habitat for Humanity site.
• For The Big Event, a day of service planned for April 9, she is scheduled to participate.
For her efforts to make Dalton State College and the Greater Dalton community a better place, the Daily Citizen-News names Kaycee Painter Citizen of the Week.
