Citizen of the Week: Kennie Goss is 'highly respected' but 'incredibly humble'

Though Kennie Goss hasn't worked for three decades at Valley Point Middle School like his wife, Marie, he's still been an invaluable resource to the school during that time.
He "has been giving of his time, energy and resources for many years," said Drew Bragg, who is taking over as Valley Point's principal beginning with the 2021-22 academic year. "He serves as a chaperone on trips when needed, assists with setting up for athletic events and school functions, works after hours to help prepare for important events and genuinely cares about (the school) and the community."
"He is highly respected, but remains an incredibly humble man," said Bragg, who first became acquainted with Marie, the school's longtime bookkeeper, and Kennie when Bragg served as Valley Point's assistant principal for two years before spending the last two years as assistant principal at Coahulla Creek High School. "I can think of no better candidate" for Citizen of the Week recognition.
It's individuals like Kennie Goss who make Valley Point such a wonderful school, and the feeling of family in the school and throughout the surrounding community is one of the main reasons Bragg returned to be principal.
"This is a very special place to me, and the feel is very communal," Bragg said. "It's like a big family" thanks to people like Goss.
For his years of dedicated service to Valley Point Middle School, its students and staff, the Daily Citizen-News names Kennie Goss Citizen of the Week.
